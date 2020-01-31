Tweet by MP claiming cuts to bus route refuted by Southern Vectis boss

The bus company boss refuted the claims almost immediately on Twitter, but the Isle of Wight MP’s Tweet remains live

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Bob Seely - Writing his acceptance speech?

Rumours a rural bus service would be cut, tweeted by Conservative Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, have been denied by the boss of Southern Vectis.

At a meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils, Brighstone Parish Councillor John Cirrone asked if it was true the Southern Vectis Route 12 service would be reduced.

The service currently runs six times a day through the village.

The offending tweet
Tweeting earlier this month, Mr Seely said he had written to Southern Vectis ‘questioning the decision to reduce the level of service’ on the route.

He also asked Southern Vectis to consider running a later service.

Tyldsley: “We are not reducing bus services”
Southern Vectis general manager Richard Tyldsley rubbished the rumours.

He said:

“Can I just point out we are not reducing bus services on the Isle of Wight? I do not know where that came from.

“We improved the service last year so there is no reason to get rid of it.”

Cirrone: Reducing rural bus services would kill villages
Cllr Cirrone warned reducing rural bus services would kill Isle of Wight villages, and called on the Isle of Wight Council to take action.

He said,

“It is all linked. If you have a good bus service, children can access after-school activities. When the council are building houses, can this be a factor?

“You need good infrastructure, with bus services, for an inclusive society, otherwise the Island will just become a holiday villa.”

Other town and parish councillors from across the Island echoed Cllr Cirrone’s concerns. They had also heard rumours about other routes being reduced and feared a lack of buses would isolate rural communities.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Friday, 31st January, 2020 3:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nrq

Filed under: Brighstone, Bus, Island-wide, Top story, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Tweet by MP claiming cuts to bus route refuted by Southern Vectis boss"

newest oldest most voted
jwy26

I don’t know where this story came from. There has been no proposal to reduce services on Route 12 and this was confirmed by Southern Vectis at the public meeting of the IW Bus and Rail users’ Group held earlier this month.

Vote Up00Vote Down
31, January 2020 3:54 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*