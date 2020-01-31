Tweet by MP claiming cuts to bus route refuted by Southern Vectis boss

Rumours a rural bus service would be cut, tweeted by Conservative Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, have been denied by the boss of Southern Vectis.

At a meeting of the Isle of Wight Association of Local Councils, Brighstone Parish Councillor John Cirrone asked if it was true the Southern Vectis Route 12 service would be reduced.

The service currently runs six times a day through the village.

The offending tweet

Tweeting earlier this month, Mr Seely said he had written to Southern Vectis ‘questioning the decision to reduce the level of service’ on the route.

He also asked Southern Vectis to consider running a later service.

Written to @SouthernVectis questioning the decision to reduce the level of service on the number 12 bus route. I’ve also asked SV to consider operating a later service on this route.



Working with the Parish Council who are being very proactive on this issue. pic.twitter.com/Ko5pCZDMIY — Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) January 14, 2020

Tyldsley: “We are not reducing bus services”

Southern Vectis general manager Richard Tyldsley rubbished the rumours.

He said:

“Can I just point out we are not reducing bus services on the Isle of Wight? I do not know where that came from. “We improved the service last year so there is no reason to get rid of it.”

Cirrone: Reducing rural bus services would kill villages

Cllr Cirrone warned reducing rural bus services would kill Isle of Wight villages, and called on the Isle of Wight Council to take action.

He said,

“It is all linked. If you have a good bus service, children can access after-school activities. When the council are building houses, can this be a factor? “You need good infrastructure, with bus services, for an inclusive society, otherwise the Island will just become a holiday villa.”

Other town and parish councillors from across the Island echoed Cllr Cirrone’s concerns. They had also heard rumours about other routes being reduced and feared a lack of buses would isolate rural communities.

