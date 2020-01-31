Love and Dying – Documentary explores current law on assisted dying

Jill and David George of Isle of Wight-based Utility Films, present their latest documentary Love and Dying.

The film asks whether there should be a change in the current law relating to assisted dying.

Jill is a former Admiral Nurse and worked with Mountbatten for many years.

Documentaries by Utility Films have featured Aspire Ryde, a look at the promises of Eco-Island, as well as raising awareness of ‘Mate Crime’.

Where and when

The film has three screenings on the Isle of Wight and will then be seen in various cities throughout the UK. There will be a Question and Answer session after each screening.

Screenings take place are at Ventnor Arts Club, High Street, Ventnor 7.30pm on 26th and 28th February and at Aspire, Dover St, Ryde 7.30pm on 29th February.

Tickets for the Ventnor screenings are available via EventBrite. Tickets for Aspire, Ryde are available on the night.