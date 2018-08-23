UKSA: Outstanding results for students with 100% success rate

There was a 100% success rate for the second year running for all UKSA Further Education courses with all students moving into employment, further education or training.

Luc Chillingworth BTEC grad August 2018

Heather shares latest news from UKSA on GCSE results day. Ed

UKSA’s Further Education students have excelled this year at UKSA which offers practical, outdoor education/watersports courses with work experience included.

Will Satterly, Education Manager, says,

“We are absolutely delighted with our students academic achievements and equally chuffed to see the amazing transformation in terms of their self-believe and leadership skills.”

Outstanding results
Results for the BTEC in Sport & Physical Activities Level 3 this year were outstanding with ten students achieving the top grade D*D*, two receiving a distinction and four achieving a merit.

Islander, Luc Chillingford (pictured), has just graduated with a BTEC and is now working as a watersports instructor at USKSA.

All students on the Watersports Instructor Traineeship and the Instructor Development Programme Further Education courses passed all their RYA qualifications.

Thursday, 23rd August, 2018 5:34pm

By

