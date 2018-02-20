Unexpected retirement announced by Christ the King College headteacher

The headteacher of Christ the King College has announced she will retire at the end of this school term.

In a letter to parents, Pat Goodhead explains her sudden decision to retire is prompted by her age, saying “I believe I am what is known as ‘past retirement age'”.

The letter reads,

“It is with very mixed emotions that I am informing parents of my intention to retire from my post of Principal of Christ the King College at the end of this term. This is a position that I have been privileged and blessed to have held since September 2008, following the wonderful journey we have been on since I was appointed as Head Teacher of Trinity Middle School from April 1st 2004.

“I am very aware that many parents reading this letter have been on this journey with me since 2004, from the time their children were either at Trinity Middle School or Archbishop King Middle School, through the establishing of Christ the King College in 2008 and then, of course, all the way through the journey of its growth and development to the successful 11-18 Church of England and Roman Catholic school that it is today. Indeed, I am leaving during the same year when our last students who joined us in Year 5 will also be leaving; what a journey!

“I will be writing to all families at greater length nearer the end of term, but it is important for me to state that, when the time comes for me to hand over to my successor, this will have been 14 years of my 44 year career in schools that are indescribable in the immense pleasure, professional satisfaction and personal happiness that they have brought me.

“I will always remain immensely grateful to the parental community for your support and the way that we have been able to work together to ensure your children receive the best education we can give them; they deserve no less. I know that, in leaving Christ the King College, I am leaving much more than a school; I am leaving a whole community of families who are very much part of our wonderful College. It is going to be very difficult to leave and I know I will miss the College and its wider community very much. However, the time is right for me to move on.

“My decision to retire is to a large extent, and I hope understandably, prompted by my age; I believe I am what is known as ‘past retirement age’, although I hope this is a fact that does not seem too obvious! However, to leave this academic year is also right for our College. The first phase of our new build is established and, despite how much I would have loved to have overseen the final stage, the remainder of the build is planned and prepared; the leadership is strong and has been well trained and supported to take the College forward; results continue to be sustained and improve further, with us once again leading the way on the Island and beyond; the Sixth Form has produced its first set of graduates and continues to go from strength to strength; and, as I said earlier, this academic year sees our last intake of Year 5 students leaving us at the end of their time all the way through to Year 13. On a personal note, my husband and I are also looking forward to the birth of our first grandchild in May!

Whilst it is difficult for me to envisage retiring and leaving Christ the King College, its students, staff and the wider community, I know that the time is right and that you will understand my decision. Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to communicating with you and seeing many of you before the end of this term.