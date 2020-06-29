Urgent appeal for non-perishable food and toiletries to help families in need

Ventnor Foodbank are appealing for urgent food donations to help feed families in need.

From this week Ventnor Foodbank will become Ventnor Community Foodbank and will operate independently of the Isle of Wight Foodbank and the Trussell Trust.

In an appeal on their Facebook Page, the foodbank say they urgently need donations of non-perishable food and toiletries.

If you are able to help, you can donate at the Baptist Church in Pier Street between 10am and 12 noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ventnor Community Foodbank

The new Community Foodbank will now be run by its volunteers with the full support of Ventnor Town Council, St Catherine’s Church and Ventnor Baptist Church .

It will still offer food parcels to families and individuals experiencing food poverty – but will no longer require vouchers.

The Foodbank will be working in partnership with Baby Box, a Ventnor-based project that for the last eighteen months has been providing baby food, nappies and other essentials for Island families.

Image: krossbow under CC BY 2.0



