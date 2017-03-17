Vectis Isle Pioneers: Final round of the 2016/17 Championship

Wayne shares this latest report from the Vectis Isle Pioneers motorcycle club. Ed

The final round of the Vectis Isle Pioneers motorcycle club’s 2016/2017 trials Championship was held at Sweetwater Brook, Calbourne, courtesy of Mr Trevor Strickland. The Club would like to thank Trevor for welcoming us back to what is an excellent trials venue.

Very many thanks to husband and wife team, Howard and Christine Jacobs, for all their hard work and to Viki Taylor for her excellent effort – capturing all the action with her camera. Finally, thanks also to all those that helped clean up after the day’s trialling had ended. Some very close scoring at this trial, held on a very slippery Sweetwater course.

Youth classes

Jos Wright once again headed up the Youth classes, this time choosing to ride his twin shock machine – to great effect, his score of forty-six saw him rival the adults and beat his Dad, Calvin Wright by a clear twenty marks!

Meanwhile in the Youth Beginner, Under Eighty CCs, it was Alfie Haydon that took the win from Harrison Crickmore, just six marks between them, sections five and eight proved decisive.

Adult beginners

Relatively new rider, in another close battle, Martin Moore won the Adult Beginner class from Phil Silvester by only three marks, the tricky section six made all the difference here.

Intermediate class

Top honours were at stake in the Intermediate class which proved to be another tight finish – Mike Taylor just about held on for the win despite a determined effort from rival Andy Scott-Jackson who was forced to settle in second – three marks between the two.

Geoff Taylor, definitely enjoyed the tricky conditions and finished in third spot.

Novice class

James Craven continues to improve and was the clear winner of the well contested Novice class from Paul Kent in second with Phil Chase in third.

Despite finishing in second place, Paul Kent will be crowned 2016 Novice Champion – Paul has been knocking on the door for a couple of years now, but has been finally rewarded – brilliant effort, very well done Paul.

Steve Chase moved up from the Beginner class and finished with a respectable score. Scott Milton, the only Clubman class rider, should be really pleased with his effort – finishing with the lowest score of the day of only twenty-six marks. John Townsend battled his heavy BSA machine throughout the Sweetwater course to seal the British Bike class Championship.

Twin Shock class

The closest contest of the day came from the Twin Shock class. Nick Symes and Howard Jacob’s scores were tied on thirty-two, Nick was awarded first place by notching up more cleans.

Course setter Howard, was probably distracted however, finding himself nursing a sore head after seemingly forgetting all about the over-hanging tree on section three – he was harshly reminded – as he ‘head butted’ it on his way through on lap one!

Calvin Wright suffered an injury to his hand which undoubtedly hampered his progress, never the less he held on to finish in third place.

Next meet

The Club next meet for the 2017 Championship opener on Sunday 9th April.

The full details will be available from the Club’s Website nearer the time.

Image: © Viki Taylor