Ventnor Artists Collective hold first group exhibition

Ventnor Artists Collective are a newly formed group of creative people – who have come together to promote art in Ventnor, to work collaboratively and be a lobbying voice for art and artists.

The group meet monthly and are keen to recruit new members from Ventnor’s artistic community.

Group exhibition

The group’s first exhibition starts with a special opening night on the 23rd March – at The Ku Gallery and Ventnor Exchange and continues until the 13th April. Thanks to both venues for their great support.

Members of the Collective include some very well-known local artists and include painters, sculptors, jewellers and print-makers. Current members of the group include Kimiko Ure, Duncan Radcliffe, Julie Strevens, Milly Stevens, Joanna Kori, Melanie Ayres, Fran Noctor, Annik Cullinane, Mark Cosby, Marilyn Mittlelheuser, Annette de Mare, Susana Watts and Nick Rapson.

A voice for the many artists working in Ventnor

Annik Cullinane – Chair of Ventnor Artists Collective – said,

“We want to become a voice for the many artists working in Ventnor – as artists make such an important contribution to the quality of life of our town. We are planning visits to exhibitions, talks by guest speakers, social events, a life drawing group and intend to work with partners on community arts projects. We are excited that, with the support of the Ku Gallery and Ventnor Exchange, we have the opportunity to display the work of our members. “We hope this will be the first of many exhibitions we will stage in Ventnor. We will also be promoting the work of our members through our Facebook page.”

If you would like more information about the group please contact 855680.

The exhibition starts with a special Opening Night on the 23rd March at 7.30pm at Ku Gallery and Ventnor Exchange.

Image: © Mark Cosby

