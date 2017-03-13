1,000 miles in 12 days for rider who broke her back in Ashey Scurry

Seventeen years ago, Isle of Wight rider, Debbie Attrill, broke her back after falling from her horse during the Ashey Scurry.

After the fall Debbie was told she would never walk again, but nearly two decades later and following a six-month stint in hospital undergoing intensive physiotherapy, she is back on two feet walking.

As you can imagine, it’s been a long, tough journey for Debbie, but after being told she would never be able, she is now doing what she loves again, riding horses.

The Injured Jockeys Fund

This year, Debbie is returning to the Ashey Scurry, with her horse Dandy (who she had the accident with) in order to raise money for The Injured Jockeys Fund (she’s not racing, just attending).

The Injured Jockeys Fund was there for Debbie all those years ago, helping her with a wheelchair and providing as much help as they could, physically and emotionally.

1,000 miles in 12 days

During the summer, it’s Debbie’s mission to cycle from Land’s End to John O’ Groats – 1,000 miles in 12 days – from 13th June to 26th June 2017.

From being told she’d never walk again, to now training for this mega-challenge is fantastically inspirational.

To show your support, head to her Just Giving Page where you can make a donation.

To stay up to date with Debbie’s progress follow her on Facebook.

