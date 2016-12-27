Ventnor Boxing Day Swim 2016 sets record for donations

Donations have busted through last year’s total, ensuring those needing help with costs can continue to rely on P.A.T.C.H.

ventnor-boxing-day-swim-2016-sun

Erika Arnold, one of the wonderful organisers of the Boxing Day Swim in aid of Ventnor Cancer Charity, P.A.T.C.H., shares this great news. Ed

Fantastic weather on Boxing Day meant that the people turned out in their droves for the annual Ventnor Boxing Day Swim (watch the videos).

We collected a record £3,448 in donations (last year having collected £2,518).

Invaluable help from volunteers
Local people turned up to help with this event, which wouldn’t happen without their invaluable help.

Womble Wendy and Great Uncle Womble Don set up a bucket station at the Mill Bay by kind permission of Phil and Tracy Treadwell.

bOXING dAY sWIM

The official collecting dog, Pistache, collected in her bucket £448, whilst her older friend, Bruiser, collected £89.

The Ventnor Coastguard were in attendance as was the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, both of which play a vital role in safeguarding the swimmers.

Neil Williams raffled from his seafront studio a stunning landscape picture and raised £711.

Helping those facing hard times
We so appreciate the help that the community give us on this day, the bucket collectors are so important in getting as much money, which will go directly to those in our area who are facing hard times due to illness.

In all, we estimated that about 400 swimmers took to the water in various states of dress and inebriation.

Tuesday, 27th December, 2016 1:39pm

By

Island-wide, Ventnor

