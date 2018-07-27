Stellar Portal: Opening Ventnor Fringe, evening of songs, words, sounds

Singer, songwriter, Alessi’s Ark, released her fourth album ‘Love is the Currency’ last Autumn and felt Ventnor calling to film the music videos for her singles.

Celebrating interconnectedness

To launch the opening night of this year’s Ventnor Fringe Festival, Alessi has invited fellow (Island enthusiasts) musician/collaborator, Charlotte Carpenter and the poetical forces of Aaron Ross and Solomon Adams to create Stellar Portal, an evening of songs, words, sounds and collaboration, celebrating the interconnectedness of all things and the themes of living close to nature, whether one is a city dweller or Island born.

Discover the ‘astonishing light of your being’

Attendees will be led on a trail from Ventnor Exchange to the event’s secret location and Alessi’s intention is that all who join the Stellar Portal, as Hafiz writes, will be shown ‘the astonishing light of their being’.

This event takes place in a mystery venue. You will be emailed the night before the event details of what to do. If in doubt please head to the Ventnor Exchange where you will be guided to the event.

The events takes place on Tuesday 7th August from 8pm.

Tickets for the event are £10 each and can be booked online now.

The event is 16+.

Image: © Alessi’s Ark

