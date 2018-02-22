Latest music video by Alessi’s Ark shot on the Undercliff

This music video by Alessi’s Ark takes you on a delightful sun-dappled journey through the Ventnor Undercliff and down to St Catherine’s Lighthouse.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

alessis ark

A singer-songwriter from West London has chosen the deepest, darkest depths of the glorious Undercliff for her latest music video.

Alessi’s Ark (aka Alessi Laurent-Marke) is no stranger to the Isle of Wight, performing at Bestival in as far back as 2009.

A sun-dappled journey
The music video for DLD (Door Light Dream) was directed by Aude Chagnon-Caumet and Julien Bourgeois with assistance from Mhairi and Jack from Ventnor Exchange.

It takes you on a delightful sun-dappled journey through the Undercliff and those of you who walk around the southern part of the Island will recognise the scenes, including the road down to St Catherine’s Lighthouse and the farmhouse where inventor of the radio, Guglielmo Marconi, lived.

The video ends with Alessi sitting on the revetment down by Ventnor skatepark

Sun, sea and rolling countryside
Alessi told the Dork music Website,

“Love and travel are the themes of the album, and the short film to illustrate ‘DLD’ captures this mood.

“Sun, sea and rolling countryside combine beautifully to take the viewer on a voyage of discovery to somewhere unknown but strangely familiar.”

Thursday, 22nd February, 2018 10:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g3z

Filed under: Featured, Film, Island-wide, Music, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*