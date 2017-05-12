Jack shares this latest news from Ventnor International Festival. Ed

Tipped as one the UK’s most exciting new bands, Childhood will be performing their debut festival headline slot at the Ventnor International Festival , with a full nine piece band to create a very special showcase of their new album ‘Universal High’ which is released worldwide on the 21st July.

With a deep influence from seventies soul artists like The Isley Brothers, Curtis Mayfield and Shuggie Otis it’s a record that’s set to become the sound of the summer and the perfect closing act to this brand new festival of emerging music.

Dead Pretties

Ruthless, raucous rock ‘n’ roll act Dead Pretties will also be playing a special show following their sensation explosion onto the London music scene which has taken the music press by storm.

The return of CHAMPS

Also added to the line up today is the first wave of Island sounds to feature on the bill, headed up by Ventnorians CHAMPS who’ve been hard at work developing new music and will be playing their first full live show on the Island in over two years.

Home-grown talent

Nakamarra who will also be opening this year’s main stage at the IOW Festival, Goo Lagoon and Sleep Well will also be playing at the event.

They join a line up which already boasts some of the most exciting new bands from across the UK and beyond including Bad Sounds, Cosmo Pyke, Girl Ray, Happyness, Moses Boyd and The Parrots.

Book now

Tickets cost £30 and will provide access to a whole range of venues throughout Ventnor including a Church, Warehouse and the town’s Winter Gardens.

Tickets can be purchased through the Website.

Ventnor Fringe

VIF will take place on Friday 11th August, coinciding with the Ventnor Fringe which takes place from the 8th-13th August and is expected to showcase over 300 more artists, spanning theatre, cabaret, film and visual arts.

Ventnor Fringe has recently been featured in The Independent, Guardian and Sunday Times and combined with the new Ventnor International Festival is hoped to firmly place the Island on the cultural map.

Image: © Childhoood by Joyce NG

Image: © Champs by Hollie Fernando

