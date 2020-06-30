Ventnor Post Office to extend opening hours

Ventnor Post Office is gearing up to opening up for longer hours from Saturday 4th July.
The sub Post Office has been operating with reduced hours for the last ten weeks in order to protect the health and wellbeing of staff members.
Andy and Steve say,
“We have been welcoming back our lovely regulars and serving you as safely as we can in these weird lockdown times.
“We will continue to support you for years to come and we really appreciate your support.
“But there are only two of us so we are not completely back to normal yet.”
New opening hours
From the 4th July opening hours have increased to:
- Monday 9-5pm
- Tuesday 9-5pm
- Weds closed
- Thursday 9-5pm
- Friday 9-5pm
- Sat 10-2pm
- Sunday closed
Volunteers thanked
Andy and Steve continued,
“Many thanks to the Ventnor Council for providing us with Volunteers and to the community for supporting and helping us put things in place to opening up safely.
“We really appreciate it.”
Image: © Google Maps/Streetview
Tuesday, 30th June, 2020 8:08am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nLo
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Small Business, Ventnor
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓