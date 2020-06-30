Ventnor Post Office to extend opening hours

Ventnor Post Office is gearing up to opening up for longer hours from Saturday 4th July.

The sub Post Office has been operating with reduced hours for the last ten weeks in order to protect the health and wellbeing of staff members.

Andy and Steve say,

“We have been welcoming back our lovely regulars and serving you as safely as we can in these weird lockdown times. “We will continue to support you for years to come and we really appreciate your support. “But there are only two of us so we are not completely back to normal yet.”

New opening hours

From the 4th July opening hours have increased to:

Monday 9-5pm

Tuesday 9-5pm

Weds closed

Thursday 9-5pm

Friday 9-5pm

Sat 10-2pm

Sunday closed

Volunteers thanked

Andy and Steve continued,

“Many thanks to the Ventnor Council for providing us with Volunteers and to the community for supporting and helping us put things in place to opening up safely. “We really appreciate it.”

