Ventnor’s Flower Fairy presented with Certificate of Excellence Award by South and South East In Bloom Chairman

The Ventnor Flower Fairy‘s smile reached even higher across her cheeks today (Wednesday) after the Chairman at South and South East In Bloom presented her with a Certificate of Excellence Award.

The award was presented in recognition of the incredible efforts Lesley Brown (aka the Ventnor Flower Fairy) has made over the last couple of years helping to improve the town’s flora for bees and other pollinators.

Transforming dull areas into blooming beauties

Readers will remember reports published last year of Lesley’s incredible efforts turning a weed-infested flowerbed by the side of the Ventnor Winter Gardens into a blooming haven for bees.

Some of the planting on St Boniface Road by the community allotments

Once complete she then shifted her attention to other parts of the town, including by the side of the BT building, planting a strip of wildflowers outside the North Street playground and more.

Recognition for efforts

News OnTheWight had last year suggested to Mike Fitt – former Director of Parks for London’s Royal Parks, as well as Chairman at South and South East In Bloom – that a special recognition award for Lesley’s efforts would be a great way to acknowledge her positive contribution to the town.

Presenting the award at Ventnor’s community allotments this morning, Mike started by saying,

“When we were growing up we all believed fairies lived at bottom of garden, but never thought we’d meet one.”



He went on to add,

“All over the country people are doing things to improve their areas. Never have I come across someone with the tenacity, generosity and motivation to do it like Lesley.”

Brown: I feel very proud of everybody involved

Following the presentation, Lesley told News OnTheWight,

“I couldn’t have done it without the help of Graham Middleton and all people who came to the quiz in February, the business who donated raffle prizes and two or three volunteers. “I feel very proud of everybody that has been part of that and will try to be ‘excellent’ for any other year.”



Lesley Brown and Graham Middleton

Fitt: News spread far and wide

Mike told News OnTheWight,

“I was very pleased to play a part in the recognition of Lesley’s amazing work in beautifying Ventnor’s green and grey spaces. “The story of Lesley’s endeavours have been published in the latest edition of the London In Bloom/South and South East In Bloom newsletter. “This includes an article written by Phil Warren (pictured above) and has gone out to all those individuals and organisations that participate in the In Bloom competitions, across London and the South and South East.”

Phil Warren, Lesley Brown and Mike Fitt

