Head to Ventnor Flower Fairy’s quiz night and be part of something special

The Flower Fairy has just completed her latest project in Ventnor (check out the before and after photos below) and, we hear, has three more planned for 2020.

Over the last couple of years Lesley Brown’s amazing work around the town has been pretty much self-funded or through donations of soil and plants, but in order to move ahead with the next three projects she’s hosting a fundraiser.

On 27th February (starting at 8pm) a quiz night and raffle takes place at the Crab and Lobster Tap, Grove Road, Ventnor.

Great raffle prizes

Businesses around the town have been very generously donating items for the raffle, including a Julian Winslow print of the Ventnor Giant from Ventnor Exchange, jars of deliciouness from Wight Salt, a voucher for beautiful Blue Labelle, the Oven Wizards have donated £20 to the FF fund as well as a £25 cash prize, and there’s even a £25 voucher for the Spyglass Inn.

Quiz with a difference

Lesley says,

“Get your team together, book a table and prepare yourself for a ‘Quiz With A Difference’ so that together, we can ‘Make A Difference’ as a community.”

Tables need to be booked in advance.

Stay in touch with what the Flower Fairy gets up to by visiting the Facebook group.

Before and after outside the BT building

OnTheWight highlighted the plans Lesley had for outside the BT bulding last summer.

Since getting permission from BT, she’s worked incredibly hard to tidy up and plant up the areas around the building, including a new flower bed and planters. Meanwhile BT had the railing repainted and fitted a new door to smarten up the appearance.

These are just two before and after photos, you can see the rest in the Flower Fairy’s Facebook group. Come spring and summer, this bed is going to be bursting with flowers!

Before