Very strong winds for the Isle of Wight, say Met Office

The Isle of Wight has been included in a Yellow severe weather warning for
The warning valid from 6pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday reads
Potential for very strong winds on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.
What to expect
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches. This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life.
It’s likely to affect cross-Solent travel too, so plan for delays.
Wednesday, 19th September, 2018 10:44am
By Sally Perry
