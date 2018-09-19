Very strong winds for the Isle of Wight, say Met Office

The Isle of Wight has been included in a Yellow severe weather warning for

The warning valid from 6pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday reads

Potential for very strong winds on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning. What to expect

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches. This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life.

It’s likely to affect cross-Solent travel too, so plan for delays.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0