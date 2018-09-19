Very strong winds for the Isle of Wight, say Met Office

Expect delays to cross-Solent travel as very strong winds also bring “slight chance of some damage to buildings”.

This wind vane warns you how windy it can get in parts of the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight has been included in a Yellow severe weather warning for

The warning valid from 6pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday reads

Potential for very strong winds on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

What to expect
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches. This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life.

It’s likely to affect cross-Solent travel too, so plan for delays.

Wednesday, 19th September, 2018 10:44am

1 Comment on "Very strong winds for the Isle of Wight, say Met Office"

Colin

I expect there will be a lot of hot air emanating from the council chamber tonight accompanied by gales of laughter…

19, September 2018 3:24 pm
