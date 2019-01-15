The Isle of Wight a powerhouse of award-winning writers

Congratulations to Isle of Wight screen writer, Vicki Lutas, who last night (Monday) picked up a Writer’s Guild Award for her involvement as writer in the British-made Netflix show, Free Rein (what’s this?).

Vicki, along with her writing partner, Anna McCleery, was presented with the Writer’s Guild Award for “Best Children’s TV Episode”.

From her celebratory breakfast this morning, Vicki told OnTheWight,

“It was such a brilliant evening and utterly special to spend it with so many talented Isle of Wight writers!”

Other Island writers

As well as Ventnorian, Hannah George, who picked up the award for Best Online Comedy, another Isle of Wighter, Bede Blake, was shortlisted for the Best Children’s TV Episode Award for his part in Creeped Out, ‘Cat Food’ created with Robert Butler.

Well done Bede for making the shortlist (See the trailer for the episode).

Not the first award

This is not the first award Vicki and Anna have received for the Free Rein series. Last year the two picked up an Emmy Award for the series.

In May 2018 they were awarded ‘Best Children’s Programme’ after being nominated for six daytime Emmy Awards.

Free Rein inspired by the Island

Hugely influenced by Vicki’s time growing up around horses whilst living on the Isle of Wight, the programme follows the life and times of an American teenager, who spends the summer on an Island off the coast of the UK.

Vicki shares this great photo of Bob, the horse who the award-winning episode is about, and tells us that he’s actually a real life rescue horse.

More to come?

Free Rein is also on the Broadcast Awards shortlist 2019 – where winners will be announced on 6th February.

Wishing Vicki and Anna the best of luck in those awards.