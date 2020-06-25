Visit Isle of Wight hold information sessions for tourism providers in light of easing of lockdown measures

Simon Clark from Visit Isle of Wight shares details of these information sessions (first one today) for Island tourism providers. They are looking at recording part of the sessions for those who can’t attend – one is already sold out. Ed

Following the UK Government announcement on Tuesday regarding the reopening of trade, Visit Isle of Wight and Isle of Wight Council are preparing a series of free online information sessions for tourism businesses to join.

These sessions aim to work through some of the guidelines that have been published so far and help businesses understand how, as one Island working together, businesses can make a difference to tourism in this current climate.

Visit Isle of Wight urges all tourism related businesses to take part – these sessions could be vital in helping the local economy.

There will be an opportunity to hear from the Isle of Wight Council on a number of specific subjects, and information on how the Island will be marketed.

Pose your questions

If there are any industry related questions that you would like Visit Isle of Wight and Isle of Wight Council to consider, email [email protected] in good time before choosing a session.

Numbers are limited to just 50 tickets, at one per business – although in the event of oversubscription, Visit Isle of Wight and the Isle of Wight Council will run more courses.

Register via links below

Please register your intent to take part in the information session that applies most directly to your business by choosing one of the links below:

Pubs, restaurants and cafes – Thursday 25 June, 6pm – 7.30pm: Book now

Camping, glamping and caravan parks – Friday 26 June, 11.30am – 1pm: Book now

Attractions and activities – Friday 26 June, 6pm – 7.30pm: Book now

Self-catering – Saturday 27 June, 10am – 11.30am: Sold out

Serviced accommodation (small – 15 rooms and under) – Saturday 27 June, 12pm – 1.30pm: Book now

Serviced accommodation (large – 16 rooms and over) – Sunday 28 June, 10am – 11.30am: Book now