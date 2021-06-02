Volunteers, trustees and business sponsors sought for Isle of Wight charity that helps people with disabilities

Isle access is a charity to give access to services for disabled people. We rely on volunteers and grants to keep the Charity running

We are holding an open day on 12th June between 11am and 1pm, the event will be held at the basketball courts, Seaclose Park, Newport.

We are looking for volunteers to help run our cycling sessions for the disabled, along with Trustees, fundraisers and Business to sponsor us.

Cycling volunteers

What are we looking for more volunteers who would be willing to take on various duties in our sessions in Newport and Freshwater cycling sessions almost always on a Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

Trustees

Trustees who could dedicate a bit more time and becoming involved in making some the running of the charity and set the direction we need to further our ambitions.

Business sponsors

Business we need business to support/sponsor us a lot of business do not realise the disposal income some families have and the potential of a positive image this brings.

Get in touch

If this is something that you feel that you could bring some of your skills and time to help a dedicated team of volunteers then please contact me on 07714 776779, email Steve Gibbs on [email protected]

If you want to meet the Team come join us on the 12th June 2021 at Seaclose.

All applicants will have to complete a DBS check before volunteering.

News shared by Trustee, Steve Gibbs, on behalf of Isle Access. Ed

Image: Marcus Aurelius under CC BY 2.0