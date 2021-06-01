Closure of Chillerton and Rookley Primary School suspended by new council leadership, says Save Our School

Plans to close Chillerton and Rookley Primary School have been suspended, says Cllr Debbie Andre, the new Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills.

Parents and members of the community have campaigned tirelessly to save the school over the last few months, after plans to merge the school with Godshill Primary were announced at the beginning of the year.

Flexible schooling

As reported by News OnTheWight last week, campaigners have been working on building a business case for the introduction of flexible schooling on the Isle of Wight. They say this would support the high percentage of home educating parents, as well as keep the 170-year-old rural school viable.

Decision to close “suspended”

Following the decision to suspend the closure, Cllr Andre said,

“I am opposed to the closure of the school and see the value of schools such as this, not just in terms of education, but as an essential part of rural village life. “I also want to be able to offer parents and students the widest possible choice in terms of high quality education. “The decision to close has been suspended”

An urgent priority

Cllr Andre said last week that the proposed closure of Chillerton and Rookley Primary School was an urgent priority for her after she was appointed Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills.

Save Our School spokesperson, Keith Herbert, said,

“I would like to thank the new council leadership for listening to our concerns and giving parents left in limbo assurances that their children will be welcome at the school in September. “The quality of teaching and environment at the school is everything we could wish for our child.”

Phillips: Must work hard to build a sustainable future

Chairman of Chillerton and Gatcombe Parish Council, Nigel Phillips, added,

“I am very pleased about this development. It is an exciting time for our school. “Now we must work hard to build a sustainable future for the sake of our children and community.”

Find out more

More information on Isle of Wight Flexi School can be found on the Facebook Group.