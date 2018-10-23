Vote: Help award-winning Isle of Wight ice skaters win help with travel funding

Voting opens today for the Aviva Community Fund project which the award-winning Isle of Wight Ice Dance & Figure Skating Club hopes will secure them financial help with travel funding.

Since the doors of Ryde Arena were closed over two years ago, the dedicated young people have had to travel to the mainland to continue their training.

Not only is this time consuming for the young people, their trainers and parents – sometimes having to set off well before the rest of us are even awake – but it can become very expensive.

The ‘Isle of Wight Ice Skaters Link with Gosport Rink’ project is hoping to secure support for weekly training travel funding. But they need votes, and lots of them

Your vote matters

Each person has up to ten votes. You’ll need to register in order to vote, but it’s a very simple three-step process –

Step 1 – create a free Aviva account

Step 2 – confirm your email address

Step 3 – confirm if Aviva customer or not (don’t have to be)

Follow the link and Vote here

Proud of our young people

Isle of Wight Ice skating Club said,

“We are so proud of our young people and being able to give them the opportunity to ice skate weekly, participate in the sport they love, represent their community, make links with mainland rinks and be able to support sport in our community both on the Isle of Wight and with Gosport.”

Please pass this on to your friends and family and help these inspiring young people get the support they need to continue flying the flag for the Isle of Wight at national competitions.