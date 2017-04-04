2017 Isle of Wight Town and Parish elections: Find out who’s standing

The Isle of Wight council has released the names of nominated candidates in the Isle of Wight town and parish council elections that take place on 4th May 2017.

It’s very interesting to see the spread of candidates across the Isle of Wight.

Eight wards only have one person nominated, and several just have two candidates each.

However, there are some wards with nine-ten candidates standing.

The list

The council only release the data in PDF format, but click on the full screen icon and page through the wards to find who is standing in yours.







Statement of Persons Nominated Parish and Town 2017 (PDF)



Statement of Persons Nominated Parish and Town 2017 (Text)



Image: bagelmouse under CC BY 2.0