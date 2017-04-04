2017 Isle of Wight Town and Parish elections: Find out who’s standing

The names of the candidates in the Isle of Wight Town and Parish Council elections has been issued by the council. Find out who is standing to be your local councillor.

polling station

The Isle of Wight council has released the names of nominated candidates in the Isle of Wight town and parish council elections that take place on 4th May 2017.

It’s very interesting to see the spread of candidates across the Isle of Wight.

Eight wards only have one person nominated, and several just have two candidates each.

However, there are some wards with nine-ten candidates standing.

The list
The council only release the data in PDF format, but click on the full screen icon and page through the wards to find who is standing in yours.



Image: bagelmouse under CC BY 2.0

