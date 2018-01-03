Walking with Eli: Small people with autism achieving big things

An Isle of Wight brother and sister team (aged four and six) will be attempting to conquer Mount Snowdon in March 2018.

Along with their parents, the children will be taking on the challenge of climbing the highest mountain in Wales – at an elevation of 1,085 metres (3,560 ft) – and hope to raise £1,085 for charity in the process.

Small people with autism can achieve big things

The challenge is part of the ‘Walking with Eli’ project.

Eli is a lovely, kind-hearted young boy who finds it hard to integrate with society around him. He says when walking he is free and can be himself. So his parents have put together a Facebook page and Website to help Eli show the world his adventures. Along his journey Eli is trying to raise awareness to the world that small people with autism can achieve big things with the right help, please help Eli raise awareness by following, sharing and liking his achievements.

