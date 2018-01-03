Live: Decision allowing two new supermarkets to be scrutinised

Follow our live reporting from the Scrutiny Committee which is discussing the delegated decision made by the Isle of Wight council’s deputy leader to open the doors for two new supermarkets in Newport.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Live reporting

Members of the Scrutiny Committee will be meeting at 5pm today (Wednesday) to discuss the call-in of a delegated decision made by deputy leader, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson.

The delegated decision to amend the options relating to the sale of land next to St George’s Park, Newport would open the door for two food retail units on the land.

The decision was ‘called-in’ by Cllr Geoff Brodie and supported by Cllr Andrew Garratt, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith and Cllr Paul Fuller (Chair of the Scrutiny Committee).

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Image: sskennel under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018 4:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fVl

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*