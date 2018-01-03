Live: Decision allowing two new supermarkets to be scrutinised

Members of the Scrutiny Committee will be meeting at 5pm today (Wednesday) to discuss the call-in of a delegated decision made by deputy leader, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson.

The delegated decision to amend the options relating to the sale of land next to St George’s Park, Newport would open the door for two food retail units on the land.

The decision was ‘called-in’ by Cllr Geoff Brodie and supported by Cllr Andrew Garratt, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith and Cllr Paul Fuller (Chair of the Scrutiny Committee).

