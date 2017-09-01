Speedway: Warriors wane as Eagles swoop

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

High flying Eastbourne Eagles were the latest visiting team to return to the mainland with all four National League points as they ran out comfortable winners against a Warriors side again depleted by unexpected absence.

This time it was Chris Widman who, despite tremendous efforts, found himself having to cry off when planned cover in his business failed to appear and he was forced to ‘hold the fort’ instead of racing for the Island side.

His social media comments bear testament to just how bad he felt letting the club and its fans down.

A tough challenge

In what was always going to be a tough challenge against one of the play-off contenders, Warriors actually held a four point lead after three races despite Ben Wilson incurring a starting offence when a twitchy Jake Knight moved slightly drawing Wilson in to touching the tapes.

Wilson was visibly annoyed, but did well in the restart to catch and pass Eagles Charley Powell after conceding a fifteen metre handicap to the visitors.

A ding-dong battle

More great racing followed as Jamie Sealey and Mattie Bates had a ding-dong battle in heat two with Bates just sneaking into third place, before Connor Coles slide off on the final corner of heat four.

Mattie Bates looked to have had time to take clear avoiding action, however the Eagles man was slightly late in reacting and whilst it was good to see both men up on their feet following their falls, Cole’s first choice machine had taken a heavy impact leaving the Warrior with no points and a hefty repair bill.

Eagles break through come in heat seven when Coles and Josh Bailey diced for the lead. It looked for all the world that Coles had done enough but coming out of the last corner he glanced inside as Bailey roared outside to take the chequered flag by inches.

That race put the Eagles two points up and heat eight was another classic with Powell and Scott Campos racing nose to tail until, as in the previous heat, Powell found huge drive of the last bend to pass Campos on the run to the line.

In fact it turned out to be Campos best night in Warriors colours as he went on to win three races, including Heats 14 and 15 racking up a score of 13 points on the night, however his solid resistance and the never-say-die attitude of Adam Portwood in all seven of his heats just could not stem the flow of heat advantages to the Eagles once they got into their stride. With the visitors heat leaders providing nine race winners to the Warriors one the writing was on the wall.

Heat 15 provided a fitting climax to an evening of cut and thrust racing in front of a large crowd who were royally entertained. With Eagles tracking the unbeaten Knight and the ever improving Bailey, it was Campos who triumphed in a thrilling wheel to wheel, side by side battle as Wilson moved into third eclipsing Knight who found himself at the back where his strenuous efforts saw him clip the fence to put him out of contention.

Disappointed co-promoter Barry Bishop expressed mixed feelings afterwards,

“On one hand I’m gutted to lose another home meeting but on the positive side it was a brilliant night of speedway with top quality racing from two fully committed teams. “The atmosphere generated by the supporters of both sides was terrific and to see the mini-warriors running and cycling round our track at the interval always brings a lump to my throat. Next week it’s Mildenhall so no respite, I just hope it will be as good as tonight.”

Scorers

Warriors: Ben Wilson 9, Rider Replacement for Chris Widman, James Cockle 6+1, Scott Campos 13, Connor Coles 4, Jamie Sealey 1, Adam Portwood 6+1, Jamie Bursill 0.

Eagles: Jake Knight 12, Charley Powell 6, Josh Bailey 12, Tom Brennan 3+1, Ben Hopwood 10+1, Alex Spooner 1, Mattie Bates 7+1.

Warriors will contest the return fixture at Eastbourne tomorrow (Saturday) however with Scott Campos and Adam Portwood unavailable, the Rider Replacement facility will be used at number 4 with Jamie Bursill coming into the team at number 7.

Next home action is on THURSDAY 7th September against Mildenhall Fen Tigers.

Image: © Ian Groves