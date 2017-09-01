Floating Bridge: Over 400 complaints handed over to watchdog

Angie Booth from East Cowes shares this latest news. Ed

Today, East Cowes Community Organisers sent over 400 hand-signed formal complaints (as a group complaint with individual testimonies) to the Local Government Ombudsman to investigate the IW Council and the design and procurement of the Cowes floating bridge.

This follows the Isle of Wight council removing Floating Bridge 6 from service.

Thousands devastated by problems

Cameron Palin, one of the lead Community Organisers, said,

“Thousands of people on the Isle of Wight are devastated that this floating bridge is unreliable, infrequent and overall not fit for purpose. “We need the Local Government Ombudsman to investigate the situation and help the Council establish where things went so wrong.”

Eact Cowes business turnovers down 10%-44%

Businesses in East Cowes have been crippled by the new bridge’s malfunctions and generally not working or working properly.

Angie Booth, owner of Valu-4-U said

“Business customers aren’t using the bridge because they can’t count on it. That’s destroyed my shop, and all of our businesses’ turnovers are down 10%-44%; who can survive when you haven’t been able to pay yourself since January?”

(NOT including Waitrose or the Co-op, small businesses in East Cowes have lost £250,000 this year)

She went on to say,

“The launch needs to be full-time so our customers will come across, but also so carers, cleaners, GKN workers, school children and teachers, and so many others can get where they need to go and on time.”

Compensation fund for businesses

The Council also needs to investigate immediate assistance such as a compensation fund for the East Cowes businesses and a bridge that is fit for purpose.

Possibilities may include bringing back the old bridge, Floating Bridge Number 5, which is currently for sale as a seaworthy floating bridge.

Location map

View the location of this story.