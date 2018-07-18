Watch out for thundery downpours this week

Probably best to not hang your washing out later this week before you go to work as the Met Office are predicting thundery downpours.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

umbrellas

The Isle of Wight is included in a Met Office weather warning for slow-moving thundery downpours on Friday this week.

Valid between 14:00 and 23:59 Friday 20th July, it reads:

Most places will be dry but there is the potential for slow-moving thundery downpours in places.

What to expect
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train, bus and tube services, particularly during the evening rush hour.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions with the possibility of road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Image: goonerpower under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 18th July, 2018 11:42am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lbV

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Rain, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*