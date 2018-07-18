The Isle of Wight is included in a Met Office weather warning for slow-moving thundery downpours on Friday this week.

Valid between 14:00 and 23:59 Friday 20th July, it reads:

Most places will be dry but there is the potential for slow-moving thundery downpours in places.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train, bus and tube services, particularly during the evening rush hour. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions with the possibility of road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Image: goonerpower under CC BY 2.0