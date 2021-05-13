Weekly Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination figures

Almost 45 per cent of people aged 16 and over on the Isle of Wight are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and nearly three quarters (73.3 per cent) have had their first dose.

In the week to 9th May, 10,400 Covid-19 vaccines were given out on the Isle of Wight, while 148,245 doses have been handed out since 8th December.

92,211 Islanders have had their first dose

Data recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS), shows that 92,211 Islanders have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Using population estimates calculated by NIMS and Public Health England, 67 per cent of 40 to 44-year-olds have had their first dose on the Island.

56,034 people now had second jab

Meanwhile, 8,641 second doses were delivered in the last week, with a total of 56,034 people now having had their second jab.

Sixty per cent of those who have had their first dose have had their second so far, with a 12-week gap allowed between the two.

44.6 per cent of over 16s fully vaccinated

Of the Island’s over 16s (according to NIMS and Public Health), an estimated, 44.6 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

According to the Isle of Wight’s NHS Trust, 2,517 second vaccines have been administered, fully protecting 97 per cent of its staff and 98 per cent of its BAME workforce.

Across the Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, 1,392,342 vaccines have been given to those eligible.

Autumn booster

A booster vaccine programme is pencilled in for the autumn in order to protect the most vulnerable ahead of winter.

Lockdown restrictions continue to be lifted and from Monday (17th May), we will be able to hug one another again, although officials have warned us to be wary about passing on the virus.

Even though you have been vaccinated, you may still catch the disease but will be less likely to suffer more serious illnesses or die, say experts.

