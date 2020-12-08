Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 7th December 2020

In the last week (30th November – 7th December) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 24, a rate per 100,000 population of 17.02.

As previously reported by News OnTheWight , the trend of positive tests on the Island is dropping week by week, with just one new positive test recorded yesterday (Monday).

The latest weekly rate is half what it was last week, which itself was half of what it was the week before that. The cumulative total of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight is 994.

Deaths due to Covid

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 48 there were four new deaths, two in hospital and two in care homes, where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 48 covers deaths that occurred up to 27th November 2020. The cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is 102.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure of 102 cumulative deaths was made up of 51 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 48 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 86.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw three admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 23rd and 29th November.

As of 1st December there were two mechanical ventilation beds being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown and difference in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 24th-30th November and 1st-7th December.

Age 24-30 Nov 1-7 Dec Difference 0_4 0 0 0



5_9 0 1 +1 10_14 2 1 +1 15_19 3 2 -1 20_24 2 2 0 25_29 6 1 -5 30_34 4 2 -2 35_39 2 3 +1 40_44 1 2 +1 45_49 1 3 +2 50_54 8 4 -4 55_59 5 1 -4 60_64 2 0 -2 65_69 2 0 -2 70_74 0 2 +2 75_79 1 0 -1 80_84 1 0 -1 85_89 2 0 -2 90+ 0 0 0 overall 42 24 -18 unassigned 0 0 0 60+ 8 2 -6 0_59 34 22 -12

Image: _airrun under CC BY 2.0