Well done Isle of Wight: 2020 Christmas Toy Appeal target reached

Thousands of less-fortunate children on the Isle of Wight will be smiling this Christmas – thanks to kind-hearted Islanders.

More than 2,800 toys – with a value in excess of £28,000 – have been donated to the Isle of Wight Radio Christmas Toy Appeal.

The Island has come together

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic affecting almost all fundraising events, the Island has again come together to support the campaign to brighten up Christmas for young carers, children in hospital, children in care, sick youngsters, bereaved children or those challenged by poverty and housing problems.

All gifts donated stay on the Isle of Wight

The incredible amount is being distributed to individuals, groups and organisations across the Island to make Christmas special for underprivileged youngsters. All gifts donated stay on the Isle of Wight.

Collection boxes at official supermarket drop off points across the Island were emptied and brought to Isle of Wight Radio in Newport, before being taken to partner agencies to be wrapped.

Supporting the appeal

This year, the toy appeal was supported by helpers Karen Eeles and Paddy McHugh, who played a vital role ensuring everything went to plan.

Since it was founded nine years ago by Daniel and Deborah Rooke, all gifts donated have stayed on the Isle of Wight.

Topping: So important – this year more than ever

Isle of Wight Radio Programme Director and Breakfast Show host, Paul Topping, said,

“Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the toy appeal very nearly didn’t happen. But thanks to some great teamwork, it happened and we are so pleased it did. “The Toy Appeal has become a tradition on the Island and is so important – this year more than ever. Once again, the Island came together in a way which is truly inspiring.”

Willis: Shows how powerful the Island community can be

Isle of Wight Radio Managing Director, Claire Willis, said,

“Every single donation will make a difference to a less-fortunate Island child. “It just shows how powerful the Island community can be – even in these very difficult times.”

News shared by Jamie on behalf of Isle of Wight Radio. Ed