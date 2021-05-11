Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

In the last week (4th-10 May) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 14 – a rate per 100,000 population of 9.93.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,821 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,837.59.

The latest R number for the South East has risen again to 0.8-1.1.

Reporting the daily updates

The Island will continue to see some daily rises in positive test numbers as more people are being tested, including school children and parents, asymptomatic testing and workplace testing.

However, News OnTheWight will only report daily updates to the figures, if the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests is ten or above.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 23rd to 28th April and 29th April to 5th May 2021.

Age 23rd-28th Apr 29th Apr - 5th May Difference 0_4 0 0 0 5_9 0 0 0 10_14 1 3 2 15_19 2 3 1 20_24 0 1 1 25_29 1 1 0 30_34 1 0 -1 35_39 1 0 -1 40_44 2 1 -1 45_49 1 0 -1 50_54 3 1 -2 55_59 1 3 2 60_64 0 1 1 65_69 0 0 0 70_74 0 0 0 75_79 2 0 -2 80_84 2 1 -1 85_89 0 0 0 90 0 1 1 Total 17 16 -2 0_59 13 13 0 60 4 3 -1 Unassigned 0 0 0

Watch the trend

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020

Deaths

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 17 of 2021, no new deaths were recorded where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 16 covers deaths that occurred up 30th April 2021, but were registered up to 8th May 2021.

In the last week the Government Dashboard records no new deaths within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative remains at 258.

The cumulative number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate on the Isle of Wight is 288.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 4th May there was one patient being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital.

That patient was not using mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard and ONS

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0