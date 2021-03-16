Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 9 of 2021, three new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

One was reported in hospital and two in care homes.

Week 9 covers deaths that occurred up 5th March 2021 but were registered up to 13th March 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (9th-16th March) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 34 – a rate per 100,000 population of 21.28.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,691 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,745.39.

The latest R number for the South East has reduced to 0.6 to 0.8.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 25th February to 3rd March and 4th to 10th March 2021.

Age 25th Feb - 3rd Mar 4th-11th Mar Difference 0_4 0 0 0 5_9 0 0 0 10_14 0 0 0 15_19 0 2 2 20_24 1 2 1 25_29 1 3 2 30_34 2 2 0 35_39 2 3 1 40_44 1 2 1 45_49 0 0 0 50_54 3 1 -2 55_59 3 2 -1 60_64 0 1 1 65_69 0 0 0 70_74 0 4 4 75_79 0 3 3 80_84 0 1 1 85_89 0 1 1 90+ 0 0 0 Total 13 27 14 0_59 13 17 4 60+ 0 10 10 Unassigned 0 0 0

Watch the trend

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

The Government Dashboard records no new death within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative total remains at 252 (as of 15th March).

It records 5 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, with the cumulative total of 267 (as of 26th February).

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are working so hard to save lives.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 9th March there were 16 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital.

Two of those 16 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard and ONS

Image: Susan Yin under CC BY 2.0