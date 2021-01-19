Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 1 of 2021, 15 new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.
Two were in care homes and 13 at the hospital.
Week 1 covers deaths that occurred up to 8th January 2021, but were registered up to 16th January 2021.
Latest deaths
The Government Dashboard reports today (Tuesday) that the cumulative total of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test is 134.
The cumulative total of deaths with Covid-19 in the death certificate is 106.
Positive tests
In the last week (12th-18th Jan) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 1,007 – a rate per 100,000 population of 714.18.
A month ago the rolling seven-day figure was 62 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 43.97. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 5,325 – a rate per 100,000 population of 3,776.60.
These figures will be update later in the day when the figures for today are released.
The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.0-1.2.
Age breakdown
The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 24th – 30th Dec and 31st Dec – 6th Jan 2021.
|Ages
|31st Dec - 6th Jan
|7th-13th Jan
|Difference
|0_4
|17
|12
|-5
|5_9
|26
|16
|-10
|10_14
|36
|18
|-18
|15_19
|97
|55
|-42
|20_24
|134
|88
|-46
|25_29
|133
|83
|-50
|30_34
|140
|81
|-59
|35_39
|125
|80
|-45
|40_44
|94
|63
|-31
|45_49
|131
|99
|-32
|50_54
|158
|117
|-41
|55_59
|162
|112
|-50
|60_64
|99
|80
|-19
|65_69
|61
|54
|-7
|70_74
|63
|47
|-16
|75_79
|32
|43
|11
|80_84
|38
|43
|5
|85_89
|25
|42
|17
|90+
|31
|51
|20
|Total
|1602
|1184
|-418
|0_59
|1253
|825
|-428
|60+
|349
|360
|11
|unassigned
|2
|2
Hospital
The Covid dashboard shows that as of 12th January there were 66 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital (these figures can take nearly two weeks to update again).
11 of those patients were relying on mechanical ventilation.
Last two weeks and two months
The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks with a downward trend, plus daily figures since the end of October 2020.
Live map
An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.
Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.
Only get tested on the Island
Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.
The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:
- a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
- a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
- Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.
Source: Covid Dashboard, ONS, NHS
Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 19th January, 2021 11:29am
By Sally Perry
