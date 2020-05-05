Well done Islanders: No increase in fly tipping on the Isle of Wight since lockdown began

Despite increases across the country of flytipping, reported cases on the Isle of Wight remain the same.

With the household waste recycling centres on the Island closed to the public still, although with a view to open in the coming weeks, rubbish has been stacking up with people staying at home — with a small number of people putting it in public bins.

However, the Isle of Wight Council has said the number of flytipping incidents reported since the start of lockdown has remained ‘within the normal levels for this time of year’.

Private waste carriers, trades persons and businesses continue working

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said a majority of the incidents which have been reported are people putting waste out on the wrong day or leaving excess rubbish on the pavements.

They said:

“While the householder recycling centres have been shut, the council made the decision to keep the commercial waste and recycling centre open at Lynnbottom, as well as as the plasterboard and asbestos disposal, allowing private waste carriers, trades persons and businesses to continue working and disposing of their recycling and waste responsibly. “This has supported the Island and its businesses to stay working safely and protecting our environment. “The council does wish to thank residents for the patience they have shown during this time and the excellent efforts made to recycle as much as possible and keep residual waste levels down.”

All reports to the council or Island Roads of flytipped rubbish have been cleared up.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: stevefaeembra under CC BY 2.0