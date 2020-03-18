Wessex Cancer Trust Newport support centre closed in light of Coronavirus

Wessex Cancer Trust has closed its Newport support centre in light of the government guidance on Coronavirus.

The centre, in Lugley Street, Newport, will be closed until further notice but the charity’s Daisy Bus services, to Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, will continue as normal, with increased precautions.

While the centre is closed, the charity will be looking to provide continued support to Islanders online and via a telephone hotline manned by local staff.

Online support

Online support will include videos and helpful advice, online streaming of classes and meditation. The charity is also looking to provide telephone counselling.

To access support from Wessex Cancer Trust please call 01983 524186 or e-mail isleofwight@wessexcancer.org.uk.

CEO Cait Allen said,

“If you have cancer you might be particularly worried about how Coronavirus affects you. The most important thing is to follow the advice of your healthcare team. “Because people with cancer may be at a higher risk of infection, we’re going to be constantly reviewing and evolving our services to protect the people who rely on us for support, whilst still being there for them as much as we can. “It’s understandable that if you’ve got cancer you might be feeling particularly anxious at this time and we’re going to be introducing a number of new things in the coming days and weeks to ensure as many people as possible continue to get help.”

The charity has already set up a Facebook group for anyone who needs support.

Hopeful for summer events

Wessex Cancer Trust is hopeful its summer events programme, including Rainbow Run on 26th July, will go ahead as planned but will be following government guidance closely.

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

Image: Tim Mossholder under CC BY 2.0