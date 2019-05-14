West Wight schools reorganisation: Isle of Wight council launch new consultation

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Fresh proposals to tackle surplus school places in the West Wight go out for consultation today (Tuesday).

People have until 11 June 2019 to have their say on an alternative preferred option to manage falling pupil numbers in the area.

The Isle of Wight Council launched the original West Wight school places consultation in March 2019 with five options on the table.

At that stage, the authority’s preferred option was the closure of All Saints’ Primary School, Freshwater, and the expansion of St Saviour’s Primary School, Totland.

New preferred option

Following a detailed analysis of the consultation, the council has put forward a new preferred option:

The closure of All Saints’ CE Primary School on 31 December 2019, and the expansion of Yarmouth CE Primary School to 30 pupils per year group and future relocation to the All Saints’ site.

Under this option, substantial investment would be made in the All Saints’ site.

Four-week consultation

As part of a new, four-week consultation on the latest proposals, two further public meetings have been organised for people to find out more:

Wednesday, 22 May , between 6pm and 8pm, at Yarmouth CE Primary School.

, between 6pm and 8pm, at Yarmouth CE Primary School. Thursday, 6 June, between 6pm and 8pm, at All Saints’ CE Primary School.

Take the survey

During the consultation the council welcomes all comments and any additional viable proposals via the survey.

Comments can also be made via email and should be sent to: SandLBusinessSupport@IOW.gov.uk

Further information can be found on the Website.

The survey is now open and closes at midnight on 11 June 2019.