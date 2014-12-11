You know, over the last nine plus years we’ve always worked hard to find new ways of bringing you Isle of Wight news.



To that end, OnTheWight‘s launching a trial service using WhatsApp, the cross-platform mobile messaging app for iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia.

Simply sign up as detailed below and you’ll get to find out about important stories as soon as they’re published.

Not an overload

Don’t worry, we’re not going to be blasting you with updates, just when big hyperlocal stories break, like the ‘Six arrested over IW sex offences: Three are serving police officers‘ one today.

Easy to signup

Signing up is easy: Signing up is easy: • Save this number to your phone under contact name ‘OnTheWight’ – 07477 618 241

• (Download WhatsApp if you don’t have it already)

• Using WhatsApp, send us a message with your name and ‘News’

If you decide that you don’t want to have it any more, just send us ‘News Stop’.

Sign up, you’ve got nothing to lose.