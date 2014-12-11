WhatsApp OnTheWight: Get important Isle of Wight news direct to your Mobile

You know, over the last nine plus years we’ve always worked hard to find new ways of bringing you Isle of Wight news.


To that end, OnTheWight‘s launching a trial service using WhatsApp, the cross-platform mobile messaging app for iPhone, BlackBerry, Android, Windows Phone and Nokia.

Simply sign up as detailed below and you’ll get to find out about important stories as soon as they’re published.

Not an overload
Don’t worry, we’re not going to be blasting you with updates, just when big hyperlocal stories break, like the ‘Six arrested over IW sex offences: Three are serving police officers‘ one today.

Easy to signup
Signing up is easy:

• Save this number to your phone under contact name ‘OnTheWight’ – 07477 618 241
• (Download WhatsApp if you don’t have it already)
Using WhatsApp, send us a message with your name and ‘News’

If you decide that you don’t want to have it any more, just send us ‘News Stop’.

Sign up, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Thursday, 11th December, 2014 9:31pm

By

5 Comments

  1. Deeper and Dan


    18.Dec.2014 1:36pm

    I utterly love this! I’m hearing about stuff so quickly, it’s crazy.

    Only question, Why didn’t you do this earlier? :)

  2. Dr Paul M Benham-Cox


    16.Apr.2015 9:38am

    Great idea

  3. Linda Smith


    31.Dec.2015 9:22am

    So pleased to find this – Into the new year with rapid news!

  4. Nina Cansdale


    26.Jul.2016 11:40pm

    Just found this . What a good idea

  5. melvyn white


    1.Jan.2017 10:53am

    how do you advertise a found dog

