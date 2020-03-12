‘Where is the much-heralded Island Deal?’ asks, Isle of Wight Labour

News shared by Julian Critichley on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Island Labour notes that, after condemning Labour’s plans to inject money into the economy during the election, the Conservative government have chosen to publish a budget promising even larger sums.

We welcome the Conservatives’ adoption of some Labour policies, and would be happy to recommend they consult the 2019 Labour manifesto if they need any more ideas about how to repair the needless damage they have done to the country over the last decade.

Where is the Island Deal?

However, we also note that, despite what is being promoted as the largest fiscal stimulus for 30 years, there is still no extra money for the Isle of Wight. The much-heralded “Island Deal” appears to be nowhere.

Island Labour’s 2019 candidate, Richard Quigley, said:

“If anyone sees Bob Seely, ask him if he knows where the money has come from for Cummings (oh ok, Rishi Sunak read the script) hastily written budget. Bob definitely told me in December there was no money. “And even with the clasp well and truly blown off the wallet, there’s still no mention of the Island deal. “Cllr Dave Stewart must be feeling either embarrassed or betrayed. It’s funny how often the Tories on the Island promise jam tomorrow, when their colleagues in Westminster will spend extra on anywhere except here.”

He went on to add,

“Seriously, the Island deserves better. The Tory government won’t make the serious investment we need, because it assumes the Island is a safe Tory seat, and it can take us for granted. “It’s up to us to show them that’s not the case, starting with the council elections in 2021. If we don’t vote for the Labour party as an alternative to the Tories, then this neglect will continue.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh