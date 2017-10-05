Who goes Hare? Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

Nick’s been making a bit of a photographic study of the hares in Gurnard over the last few months – and the results are brilliant.

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Nick Edwards has been spending a lot of time this year photographing hares in Gurnard. We’ve been lucky enough for him to share those shots in our Flickr Pool and this latest one jumped out at us. We love it!

He’s titled it, “Rimmed with the light of dawn – Brown hare at Gurnard”.

Brown hare by Nick Edwards

Image: © Nick Edwards

Thursday, 5th October, 2017 3:22pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fHc

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide

