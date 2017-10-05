Who goes Hare? Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

Nick Edwards has been spending a lot of time this year photographing hares in Gurnard. We’ve been lucky enough for him to share those shots in our Flickr Pool and this latest one jumped out at us. We love it!

He’s titled it, “Rimmed with the light of dawn – Brown hare at Gurnard”.

Image: © Nick Edwards