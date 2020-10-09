Wight Trash release new skateboarding video with soundtrack from Fat Earthers

Here at News OnTheWight we’re big fans of Isle of Wight skateboarding brand, Wight Trash.

As well as the retail business selling clothing, boards and more; the skateboarding lessons for all ages; the Wight Trash skate team that represent the Island in competitions; founder John Cattle also produces videos of skateboarding antics.

Featured in Vague

This week Vague Magazine have featured Wight Trash’s latest offerings

We love the collection of skateboarding clips filmed on the Island and Mainland and for an added bonus the soundtrack is provided by the most excellent, Fat Earthers – another Isle of Wight creation.

Vague: Darn right creative

Vague Mag say,

Check the varied approach, featuring a balance of gnarly tricks spliced with the weird, wonderful and darn right creative! Featuring Greg Nowik, Toby Booth, Tom Gabriel, John Cattle, Martha Eggleton, 300, Flynn Trotman, Alex Griffiths, Jacob Pell and Daryl Partington. With guest riders Julio De La Cruz, Jesse James, Liam Teague, Ben Grove and Alex Moul. Soundtrack by Fat Earthers.

We’re looking forward to the full length and full new team video ‘YEAH WIGHT!’ coming soon.