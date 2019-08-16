Fat Earthers, Luna Tear and Wet Leg to raise the roof at The Rose for Carnival night

Fat Earthers are back at The Rose on Saturday night and it’s going to be a good one, with support from Luna Tear and Wet Leg, as well as DJs Kaf Tan and Sparrow.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Fat Earthers performing on stage

The weather forecast for Saturday night in Ventnor is dry, but if last year’s Fat Earthers’ gig is anything to go by, the bodies in The Rose will be drenched in sweat.

Yes folks, our favourite Isle of Wight garage punk band are back at The Rose in Pier Street, to coincide with the madness of the illuminated Ventnor Carnival parade (begins at 9pm).

Three bands and two DJs
From 7pm Kaftan and Sparrow will be spinning the vinyl.

From roughly 8.30pm until the carnival starts at 9pm, Wet Leg featuring with Rhian (Rhain), Hester (Maybe Tuesday), Mike (CHAMPS) and Doug (Plastic Mermaids) play.

After the parade from roughly 9.30pm Luna Tear get the crowd back in the pub and Fat Earthers play from around 10.30pm.

It’s free entry, but expected to be very busy, so get there early and if you’re 18-25 make sure you bring ID.

Listen and watch
Check out the sounds of Fat Earthers by heading over to Spotify.  

Here’s a little taste of what to expect (video courtesy of Raff).

Image: © Fat Earthers

Friday, 16th August, 2019 6:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n8a

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, Ventnor, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*