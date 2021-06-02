Isle of Wight Conservative councillors pledge to work constructively with the leading Independent Alliance

Cllr Steve Hastings shares this latest news on behalf of the Island Conservatives, in his own words. Ed

Following the establishment of the 18-strong Alliance Group at County Hall – drawing together independent and Green councillors to form an administration to lead the Council – the new Conservative Group Leader has pledged to work constructively with all councillors to serve the needs of the Island.

Cllr Steve Hastings – who was chosen after the 6th May elections to lead the 18-strong Conservative Group – has written to the new Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, congratulating her on her election, and setting out how he and his fellow group members will engage with the new administration.

Shadow cabinet members

In response to Cllr Peacey-Wilcox’s announcement of a Cabinet of nine members (including herself), Cllr Hastings confirmed that he will be appointing Conservative councillors to act as shadow cabinet members, aligned with the portfolios of her executive members.

Following consultation with group colleagues, a shadow cabinet team will be announced in the near future.

Hastings: Collaboratively engage with Cabinet Members and officers

In the meantime, Cllr Hastings has explained how he sees the role of shadow cabinet members working. He said,

“It is common practice in many local authorities that the main opposition group forms a shadow team to scrutinise and challenge those in power. “Whilst the appointment of my team will broadly align with this model, I will place a particular emphasis on ensuring that we collaboratively engage with Cabinet Members and officers in relation to the policy direction of the Isle of Wight council. “Our approach will be simple: we will look at each issue from a constructive perspective. There will be a presumption in favour of supporting the intended policy approach, by adding ideas and suggestions to hopefully enhance what the new administration is hoping to achieve. We will work constructively alongside the Cabinet; not oppose them for the sake of it.”

Hastings: Will hold the administration’s policies to account

Cllr Hastings went on to say,