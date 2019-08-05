Wightlink marks five years of supporting whale and dolphin charity, ORCA

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Experts from ORCA* were on board Wightlink’s hybrid energy flagship Victoria of Wight last weekend scanning the Solent for signs of cetaceans (the collective name for whales, dolphins and porpoises).

It was the fifth year the ferry company welcomed volunteers from the whale and dolphin charity to its Portsmouth – Fishbourne route.

Palmer: Several dolphins spotted in Solent

Wightlink Operations Director Daryl Palmer, said,

“We always enjoy taking part in ORCA’s surveys and value their work collecting data to help us understand more about whales and dolphins and their way of life. “In recent years, our colleagues have seen dolphins several times in the Solent, especially off the West Wight. We often spotted one swimming alongside our ferries sailing from Yarmouth to Lymington.”

Bunney: Wightlink crews passionate support

ORCA’s Head of Education, Anna Bunney, said,

“Wightlink has been supporting ORCA OceanWatch since the beginning and the crews crossing the Solent are enthusiastic and passionate about supporting our conservation work. “We can’t wait to find out what new insights we can glean from ORCA OceanWatch 2019!”

ORCA will be publicising updates on Twitter at @ORCA_web during the survey period using #ORCAOceanWatch

Image: ORCA volunteers on board Victoria of Wight to survey the Solent with Captain Dave Booker L-R Emma Howe-Andrews, Jo Jaeckel, Captain Dave Booker and Katie Rapson