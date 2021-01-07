Wightlink: Possible strike action following vote

Members of RMT union who work at Wightlink have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action over a row over pensions.

At the beginning of December 2020, the RMT demanded that Wightlink withdraw their proposal to close the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme to existing members.

The also demanded the company withdraw their proposal to reintroduce the flexible working practices, which all employees were subject to in the first six months of the pandemic.

No commitment to withdraw either proposal

Wightlink were given until midday on Monday 7th December 2020 to withdraw their proposals.

The RMT say that as “no commitment to withdraw either proposal” was forthcoming, members at both Wightlink Ltd and Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd were ballots for industrial action (ballot results can be seen below).

NB: For historic reasons – People that work on the ships work for Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd, but, for example, the managers at the company, that work out of the offices (as was), are employed by Wightlink Ltd.

Wightlink: Proposed changes would avoid compulsory job losses or pay cuts

A spokesperson for Wightlink told News OnTheWight,

“Wightlink is consulting on a proposal which includes doubling pension contributions for more than 50% of the workforce and closing the Defined Benefit scheme to future accruals. This proposal would avoid compulsory job losses or pay cuts, which many other companies in the sector have already made. “Wightlink is disappointed that members of the RMT have voted for industrial action, including the possibility of strikes, before the consultation process has completed and at a time when all businesses need to become more efficient. “Wightlink still needs to take steps to become a financially sustainable business and will complete its consultation on pensions and other issues. “The company continues to talk to the RMT and hopes that the union will realise that now is not the time for industrial action, but instead to consult on the proposed changes which would avoid compulsory job losses or pay cuts.”

The Ballot results

The results of the Wightlink Ltd ballots are as follows:

Are you prepared to take strike action?

Number of individuals who were entitled to vote in the ballot: 204 Number of votes cast in the ballot: 144 Number of individuals answering “Yes” to the question: 121 Number of individuals answering “No” to the question: 23 Number of spoiled or otherwise invalid voting papers returned: 0

Are you prepared to take industrial action short of a strike?

Number of individuals who were entitled to vote in the ballot: 204 Number of votes cast in the ballot: 144 Number of individuals answering “Yes” to the question: 124 Number of individuals answering “No” to the question: 20 Number of spoiled or otherwise invalid voting papers returned: 0

The results of the Wightlink (Guernsey) Ltd ballots are as follows:

Are you prepared to take strike action?

Number of individuals who were entitled to vote in the ballot: 214 Number of votes cast in the ballot: 160 Number of individuals answering “Yes” to the question: 149 Number of individuals answering “No” to the question: 11 Number of spoiled or otherwise invalid voting papers returned: 0

Are you prepared to take industrial action short of a strike?

Number of individuals who were entitled to vote in the ballot: 214 Number of votes cast in the ballot: 160 Number of individuals answering “Yes” to the question: 155 Number of individuals answering “No” to the question: 5 Number of spoiled or otherwise invalid voting papers returned: 0

Image: elsie under CC BY 2.0