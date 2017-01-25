Will Cllr Whitehouse stop the ‘vindictive harassment’ (his words) of Jon Platt?

A couple of weeks ago, before being elevated to the position of Executive member for Children’s Services, Conservative Isle of Wight councillor, Chris Whitehouse, issued a press release (see in full) stating the then-leader of the Isle of Wight council, Jonathan Bacon, should withdraw from the Jon Platt Supreme Court case “before it’s too late”.
A “vindictive harassment”
Cllr Whitehouse called the case a “vindictive harassment” and said it was “an outrage that Isle of Wight Council resources are being used to pursue this case against a responsible parent”.
When the High Court declared last year that Mr Platt had no case to answer for non-payment of school absence fines (after taking his then-six year old daughter out of school to go on a family holiday), the IWC decided they were not going to pursue the case any further.
Government insisted on Supreme Court appeal
It was the Conservative Government (DfE) who ‘requested’ the Isle of Wight council appeal to the Supreme Court.
The DfE were unable to lodge the appeal themselves, but now the case will be heard next week (31st January), Jonathan Bacon said on the Sunday Politics Show (watch on BBC iPlayer jump to 40 mins) that they have taken it over.
Cllr Whitehouse: “Legal agreement” limits “what I can say”
Upon becoming Executive member for Children’s Services last week, OnTheWight asked Cllr Whitehouse whether he would now be withdrawing the case from the Supreme Court – as he had insisted Cllr Bacon do the week before.
It took a few days to get a reply, but yesterday, through the Isle of Wight council’s press office, he replied,
“I have not changed my position on the school absences case, it should have been dropped immediately after the magistrates’ hearing. I am limited in what I can say formally about this case because of a legal agreement entered into by my predecessor on behalf of the council.
“I intend to take further independent legal advice and may issue a purely personal statement in due course.”
Jon Platt: “I’d rather they saw this through”
Jon Platt has been actively involved in the commenting community of OnTheWight and stated in the last few days,
“I am still working now on an agreement that would allow the IW to withdraw avoiding all cost implications for Island taxpayers.
“If they choose to do so but, as I have made clear, I’d rather they saw this through (even if that meant I lost) than withdraw if there was a risk the DfE would leave the IW council taxpayer with this enormous bill.”
Mr Platt has been awarded Legal Aid to fight the case and the DfE said they would pay the council’s High Court (around £15,000 to Mr Platt) and Surpreme Court costs.
Cllr Whitehouse’s press release
On 10th January, Cllr Whitehouse issued the following press release as Island Conservatives’ Education spokesman.
Commenting today on the news that the Supreme Court has scheduled the Isle of Wight Council’s case against Jon Platt for taking his child out of school for a few days, Island Conservatives’ Education spokesman, Cllr Chris Whitehouse (Newport West Ward) says:
“The Council’s vindictive harassment of Jon Platt and his family will be heard by the Supreme Court in London on 31st January. It is an outrage that Isle of Wight Council resources are being used to pursue this case against a responsible parent, who acted entirely in the best interests of his children and in accordance with Cllr Bacon’s own written policy on school absence. It’s clear that the Council Leader knows little about the real facts of this case or, as a parent himself, he would join me in backing the Platt family and would withdraw the case immediately before it is too late.”
Repeating earlier warnings about the implications of the case, Cllr Whitehouse added:
“This is no longer just about one parent and one child. What Council Leader Jonathan Bacon would have the Supreme Court do is to criminalise retrospectively the actions of tens of thousands of parents, on and off the Island, over decades, by seeking to overturn all previous court decisions in this area of policy. This is madness, an arrogance of power, with no accountability at all given this case has never been backed by Full Council.”
Island Conservatives have also pledged that if elected to run the Isle of Wight Council in May they will have a deep and meaningful consultation with parents, pupils, teachers and employers about whether to change term time dates to give parents more flexibility in terms of taking off-peak holidays and in driving up education standards.
Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 9:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWq
Filed under: Education, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Youth
.
ErnestCitizen
25.Jan.2017 10:07am
Obviously it makes complete sense to leave the law uncertain, especially if it is costing the Council or Mr Platt nothing!
It is most amusing, but not at all surprising that the Grand Pontificater only took a few days to use his office to grandstand and issue statements contrary to his own administration.
I’m now thinking the rag-tag coup could be a blessing, albeit heavily disguised. Hopefully it will give the electorate enough of a preview of the horrors that await if they had a full term.
steve stubbings
25.Jan.2017 10:41am
“I intend to take further independent legal advice and may issue a purely personal statement in due course.”
I wonder whose name he’ll be using when he issues the purely personal statement.
Mrs Retired Hack
25.Jan.2017 11:36am
Up arrow for Cllr Stubbings’ comment.
adiw
25.Jan.2017 12:31pm
Up arrow for Cllr Stubbings’ comment.
tyke
25.Jan.2017 12:38pm
Now Cllr Stubbings has abrogated his responsibility as deputy leader I can’t really criticise his continued, puerile, squabbling (much as Cllr Whitehouse deserves ridicule.)
steve stubbings
25.Jan.2017 1:02pm
No, you can’t. It’s great, isn’t it?
Try to stay on topic. This one is really quite important.
Luisa Hillard
25.Jan.2017 1:16pm
I believe that it is necessary to challenge stories where statements have been made which don’t resemble the facts as I understand them.
It may be impossible to avoid the appearance of ‘squabbling’ but I believe that respectful challenge is both necessary and responsible. The alternative would be to stay silent and allow on ‘perspective’ to be accepted as ‘fact’, rather than ‘opinion’.
I can understand why Steve may have little patience.
Luisa Hillard
25.Jan.2017 1:01pm
Cllr Whitehouse chose to support taking over the Council. He chose to personally take on the legal responsibility for Children’s Services.
Already he’s trying to distance himself from the role, having already criticised his own government. I wonder how that will pan out…?
I also wonder how many schools he plans to visit in the next few months, so that he can get a flavour of what the rest of us experience, beyond Christ The King. It’s going to cost a fortune in travel costs from London.
Out of interest, is he planning on donating his Executive SRA to charitable causes?
Colin
25.Jan.2017 1:15pm
@ Luisa
Good comment. Given that it is the Tory government pushing the case I wonder if Central office has told him to shut up, yet?
Luisa Hillard
25.Jan.2017 1:20pm
Seeing as how Central Office appeared to be instrumental in their takeover bid I wonder how strong the steering hand remains.
I fear the Island is now the test bed for a national political experiment.
tyke
25.Jan.2017 1:08pm
Not much to say really is there?
Cllr Whitehouse’s bluff has been well and truly called. I’m not sure why he is talking about issuing a personal statement – what goes in in his mind is a matter for him. The only thing that counts is his view in his executive role.
Luisa Hillard
25.Jan.2017 1:22pm
Tyke, I agree.
Colin
25.Jan.2017 1:11pm
“A deep and meaningful consultation from the tories”
Who’ve they got who is capable of that, then?
The sensible option would be to adopt the Scottish system of four, ten week terms. It’s tried, tested and it works. The majority of schools finish the summer term at the end June and start the autumn term six weeks later in the middle of August. There are two weeks between each term so the October break will happen at the beginning of October for two weeks intead of at the end for one week. Christmas is much the same but the two week break near Easter does nor neccessarily coincide with Easter. Thus, those that wish to take advantage of offpeak holidays can do so for two weeks early October and two weeks in March or the first three weeks of July with no disruption to their child’s education.
This will only work if ALL the schools on the Island agree. If the rest of the country were to follow suit then the whole object would be defeated. Despite a current chronic leadership, the Scots have got much more sorted than the English and that’s why they all can enjoy holidays to the side of peak times.
No, this may not suit everyone, but it would be an improvement on the current situation.
Luisa Hillard
25.Jan.2017 1:27pm
Cllr Whitehouse may intend on giving parents the term times they want but there has been resistance from some schools on the island regarding such radical changes. I know this because I’ve looked into the issue before.
The teachers’ unions would have to agree to a change of contract.
The local authority has no power to force a change in academies, who already choose their own term dates. And it would make no sense that the Island should have schools on different term times. All must agree.
Colin
25.Jan.2017 3:57pm
@ luisa
Exactly that. All must agree. And it is the government that won’t.
The government has rendered the LEA worse than useless with lack of enforcement authority and unable to have a coherent plan because of the ridiculous stance on the building of Free schools and conversion to Academies. It is government policy that has caused the current court case and the blame for the poor standards in managing education is squarely with the current tory administration.
So good luck to the IW tories with their proposed “deep and meaningful consultation” because central government will be stamping on anything that contradicts the current diktat.