Last Saturday night saw the launch of the 2017 Open Exhibition at Quay Arts. With the title and theme ‘I must down to the seas again’ from John Masefield’s original ‘Sea Fever’ poem, the exhibition sports over 50 pieces of work from Isle of Wight and mainland artists.

We weren’t able to make it along to the launch, but having peaked through the doors earlier in the week, it looked as though there are some excellent pieces on display.

And the winner is …

The Open takes place every two years and was last time won by Isle of Wight artist, Jo Kori, whose brilliant Future reCollections exhibition ran earlier this year.

At Saturday’s launch event, the winner of this year’s Open was announced as Caroline Underwood.

Caroline has two magnificent paintings in the exhibition, ‘Island West (Compton)’ and ‘Island East (Bembridge). Quay Arts will host a solo exhibition by Caroline Underwood in the West Gallery in 2019.

Well done Caroline, we look forward to seeing more from you over the coming years.

Don’t miss it

The exhibition runs until 22nd September so there’s plenty of time have a proper look and there are a number of associated events taking place too.

Image: © Quay Arts

