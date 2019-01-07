Work to reinstate town car park well underway, says councillor

The local councillor says this development is “a positive step forwards” and that “by opening up the area, it will change the look and feel of our town comparatively”.

red funnel town car park 2

As reported back in October, Isle of Wight ferry company, Red Funnel, recently purchased the Well Road Car Park in East Cowes (adjacent to King’s Square and Waitrose).

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, reports that work is now well underway in reinstating the car park for use by residents and visitors to the town.

Supporting local business
Sharing photos of the latest works on social media, he said,

“Work is well underway on returning the Town Red Funnel Car Park to use. It is a pay and display but it will also provide some long term parking solutions and help to encourage more visitors into our town. This supports local business.”

red funnel town car park

Love: Putting power back into King’s Square
He went on to say,

“Red Funnel agreed to place two electricity sockets in the area for community use and this brings power into King’s Square enabling events, exhibitions and bands to perform and bring improved community use of the square.

“This development is a positive step forwards and by opening up the area, it will change the look and feel of our town comparatively as the ugly looking fencing will be finally removed after many years.”

Monday, 7th January, 2019 1:04pm

