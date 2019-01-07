Work to reinstate town car park well underway, says councillor

As reported back in October, Isle of Wight ferry company, Red Funnel, recently purchased the Well Road Car Park in East Cowes (adjacent to King’s Square and Waitrose).

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, reports that work is now well underway in reinstating the car park for use by residents and visitors to the town.

Supporting local business

Sharing photos of the latest works on social media, he said,

“Work is well underway on returning the Town Red Funnel Car Park to use. It is a pay and display but it will also provide some long term parking solutions and help to encourage more visitors into our town. This supports local business.”

Love: Putting power back into King’s Square

He went on to say,