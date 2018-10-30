Ferry company buy land to reinstate car park

Isle of Wight ferry company Red Funnel have confirmed they’ve bought up another bit of land in East Cowes.

A spokesperson for Red Funnel said,

“Red Funnel has recently purchased the Well Road Car Park in East Cowes (adjacent to King’s Square and Waitrose).

“We have started work on this to refurbish it and to reinstate it as a car park.

“There are no plans to erect a building on the site and our intention is that the reinstatement of the car park will be an asset to Red Funnel and to the town.”