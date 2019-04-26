Work to replace Newport Quay bridge imminent

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Work by Island Roads, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, to re-open Newport Quay Bridge will begin next month (May).

The project will involve replacing the bridge deck and supporting beams, leaving a structure less prone to deterioration and therefore requiring less maintenance.

Closed since 2017

The bridge has been closed since 2017 when it was found to be suffering from severe corrosion due to the effects of the brackish (slightly salty) tidal flows on the steel elements of the previous structure.

Ian Hodson, Structures Manager

As part of the work, new safety barriers will be installed on the new bridge to protect the adjacent footbridges and anyone on them.

The work is due to begin on May 13th and completed by the end of the month. There will be no weight restriction on the new structure.

Hodson: Ready in time for Isle of Wight Festival

Ian Hodson (pictured above), Island Roads structures manager, said,

“Various consents and approvals from statutory bodies have been required before this project can get underway, but we are pleased to be starting work soon and looking forward to re-opening the bridge in time for the Isle of Wight Festival at nearby Seaclose Park in June.”

Rowland: Will be safer for people who live, work and pass through

Isle of Wight Council Director of Neighbourhood, Colin Rowland, said: