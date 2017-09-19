Yarmouth Bridge to close during maintenance work

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads will be carrying out essential maintenance work to Yarmouth Bridge next month.

This will include replacing an ‘end stop’ that was found during the structure’s inspection earlier this year to be showing signs of wear. An ‘end stop’ is the part that ensures the ends of the swing span are aligned during the process to close the bridge.

One or two day closure

The work has been scheduled to take place late in the year – outside of the tourism season – as it will be necessary to close the bridge between the hours of 9am and 4pm on 2nd October. Island Roads has also applied for a similar closure the following day in case the work cannot be completed on the 2nd as hoped.

During the work period, the usual diversion will be in place for vehicular traffic.

No problem for pedestrians

Pedestrian access over the bridge will be maintained. Island Roads is liaising with Yarmouth Harbour Commission as it will not be possible for high-sided/masted vessels to pass underneath the bridge during work. The structure remains safe and open to traffic in the period prior to work being undertaken.

Island Roads structures engineer Victoria Keefe said:

“We will be looking to undertake this work as quickly as possible and are hopeful we will be able to complete the work in a single shift but have set aside a second day in case that is not possible. “We will be giving advance notice of the work via the usual channels and will be giving updates of our progress via Twitter and the local media. This work is essential to ensure the bridge continues to operate efficiently and we thank residents and road users in advance for their understanding.”

Diversion

The alternative route for traffic during the works will be; A3054 Bridge Road, River Road, Tennyson Road and Bouldnor Road, B3401 Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, B3399 Newport Road, A3055 Afton Road, School Green Road, Tennyson Road and The Avenue (via the local diversion currently in place) , A3054 Colwell Road, Hill Lane and Halletts Shute.

Light traffic up to 6ft 6in in width can also use Hooke Hill, Copse Lane and Pixley Hill.

Image: © Google Streetview

